Pokémon TCG Pocket’s next set will include a special card in every pack

The next set of Pokémon TCG Pocket cards will include a special card in every pack to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the game.

The new cards will be available in the game from September 30 until October 30, and will mimic the “High Class,” pack of real Pokémon trading cards, each of which includes a special card.

In Pokémon TCG Deluxe Pack ex boosters, players will be guaranteed to receive a card of ♦♦♦♦ rarity or higher, which means every pack will have at least one EX card.

This set will see a lot of popular EX cards rereleased, in an effort to make it easier for players to complete their collections or build strong decks. Some fan-favourite cards will also receive new artwork in the special set.

The Pokémon Company has also detailed a series of upcoming in-game events that will tie-in to the Deluxe Pack release.

Upcoming Pokémon TCG Pocket Events