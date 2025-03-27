Pokémon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry is out now, finally bringing Ranked battles with it

Pokémon TGC Pocket Shining Reverly is out now, bringing with it a long-requested feature.

The new set, which includes 72 normal cards as well as several dozen l secret rares, introduces Shiny Pokémon to Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Shiny Pokémon are Pokémon with different colour palettes, which are incredibly rare. The mechanic was first introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver.

Alongside the new Shining Revelry set, Pokémon TCG Pocket has introduced the long-requested Ranked Battle mode. Seasons in Pokémon TCG Pocket will last for around a month, after which players will receive emblems based on their rank from the previous season.

In the Master Ball tier, players will have a more detailed skill number displayed, and their ranking will be displayed to all players.

Pokémon TCG Pocket has also added a new paid bundle, which includes a Shiny Mewtwo promo card. The bundle, which costs around £18/$20, includes Poké Gold, in-game accessories, and the promo card.

New single-player battles have been added, which offer booster pack hour glasses for defeating decks based on cards from the new Shining Revelry set.

Developer Dena recently confirmed that the game’s trading system will soon change.

A blog post on the official Pokemon forums states that when the update rolls out, trade tokens, the controversial currency which was required to trade cards, will be completely removed from the game.

The Pokémon Company has said it has no plans to add Pokémon TCG Pocket to the roster of competitive Pokémon games.

“We’re always looking at different titles,” said Chris Brown, The Pokemon Company director of global esports, during an interview with VGC.

“Pokemon Sleep is out there too,” said Brown, laughing. Last April, The Pokemon Company released a parody trailer for the Pokemon Sleep Champion Tournament to celebrate April Fool’s Day.

“But at this time there are no plans for Pokemon Pocket to join, but we’re always looking at things.”