Pokémon TCG Pocket locks a new shiny Mewtwo card behind a $23 premium currency bundle

The latest update for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket mobile game includes a special promo card which can seemingly only be acquired by purchasing a premium currency bundle.

The game’s shop has a Poké Gold + Bonuses section, where players can buy a bundle featuring 115 Poké Gold plus a variety of other Shiny Mewtwo related bonuses.

This bundle – which costs $22.99 / £18.49 – includes an extra 5 Poké Gold and a Shiny Mewtwo coin, playmat and card sleeve, a Shiny Radiance frame and a Shiny Radiance cover.

Most notably, however, it also includes a Shiny Mewtwo ex card, which doesn’t appear to be available elsewhere in the game.

The card’s information marks it as card number 050/P-A, making it the 50th card in the promo set, and its ‘how to obtain’ info says “obtained from the shop”, suggesting there’s no other way to get it through normal pack opening.

The card itself doesn’t appear to cost extra, because buying 115 Poké Gold on its own would cost roughly the same amount. There’s an argument, then, that players who would buy Poké Gold anyway would get the Shiny Metwo ex card at no extra cost.

Not everyone buys Poké Gold, however, so there will be some players frustrated that this is the first instance of them not being able to complete a full Pokédex without spending money on a premium currency they may have no interest in.

Pokémon TCG Pocket already has a Premium Pass subscription, which gives players extra packs and occasional exclusive promo cards for a monthly fee of $9.99. The Shiny Mewtwo ex card is not part of the Premium Pass, however, meaning subscribers will still have to buy the $22.99 bundle to get it.

The card’s addition is part of the Shining Revelry update, which includes a new set featuring 72 normal cards and several dozen secret rare cards. The update also introduces Shiny Pokémon to the game.