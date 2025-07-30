Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution to debut ‘Mega Ultra Rare’ gold cards

The Pokémon Trading Card Game’s Mega Evolution expansion will debut a new rarity when it launches later this year.

The ‘Mega Ultra Rare‘ rarity has been discovered via the Japanese sets Mega Brave and Mega Symphonia.

Pokémon Mega Brave and Pokémon Mega Symphonia were released in Japan this week, kicking off a new era for the Pokémon TCG. Themed around Mega Pokémon, which will make their return in the upcoming Pokémon Legends Z-A, Pokémon Mega Brave and Pokémon Mega Symphonia will be released in English later this year as part of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution.

The release of the new cards in Japan has give nus our first look at a new rarity that will be coming to the Pokémon TCG. Fans who’ve already started opening packs of the new sets have discovered that each set has one brand new, entirely gold card.

Mega Lucario and Mega Gardevoir will each receive a new “MUR,” card, which, based on previous naming conventions in the Pokémon TCG, likely stands for Mega Ultra Rare.

The cards, via PokeBeach, aren’t gold reproductions of other cards in the set. Instead, they feature entirely new art that is exclusive to the gold version of the cards. These gold cards will likely be included in the upcoming Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution set.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution is due to be released on September 26. Pre-orders for the set have already gone live on The Pokémon Center, where they quickly sold out. The set is the first of the new Mega Evolution era of Pokémon TCG, following the end of the Scarlet and Violet era.