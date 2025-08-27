Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution expansion has been delayed in Europe

The Pokémon Company has announced that the upcoming Mega Evolution expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) is being delayed in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

A statement posted on the official Pokémon TCG UK account on X informed players that the expansion will not be released in those regions on September 26 as planned, and will instead come two weeks later.

“Due to challenges impacting product delivery dates, the release of the upcoming Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution will be slightly delayed in EMEA markets,” the statement reads.

“We apologise to our fans and understand that this news may be disappointing. We are working hard alongside our logistics partners to ensure products will be available for purchase by 10 October 2025. We would like to thank our community for their continued support and patience.”

At the time of writing it appears that the expansion will still be released in other regions, including North America on the originally planned September 26 date.

The expansion is the first set of the new Mega Evolution era of Pokémon TCG, following the end of the Scarlet and Violet era. Pre-orders for the set already went live on The Pokémon Center website, where they quickly sold out.

The set will also debut a new rarity, Mega Ultra Rare, as spotted in recently released Japanese sets Mega Brave and Mega Symphonia (which will likely be released in English as part of Mega Evolution).

The cards, which are gold in colour, aren’t simply gold reproductions of other cards in the set. Instead, they feature entirely new art that is exclusive to the gold version of the cards.