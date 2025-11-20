Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution: Ascended Heroes announced for 2026
The set will be available in January
The Pokémon Company has announced the next TCG set; Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution: Ascended Heroes.
Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution: Ascended Heroes will be released on January 30, and will serve as a Special Set, meaning products will only be released at select retailers and won’t be available in traditional booster boxes.
Ascended Heroes will include 13 Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, 6 Tera Pokémon ex, 20 Pokémon ex, 33 illustration rare Pokémon, 14 ultra rare Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, Pokémon ex, Trainer cards, 7 Mega attack rare Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, and 22 special illustration rare Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, Pokémon ex and Supporter cards.
“Inspired by the recently launched Pokémon Legends: Z-A video game, Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes will welcome new characters and locations to the Pokémon TCG,” reads the official description for the set.
“Trainers can look forward to discovering cards featuring new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex — including Mega Dragonite ex — and Trainer’s Pokémon. In addition, players will encounter returning fan-favorite Mega Evolution Pokémon ex and Trainer’s Pokémon that appear in Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes with new illustrations.”
The Pokémon Company has announced the following products for the upcoming set:
- Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes Elite Trainer Box: Includes nine Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes booster packs, one illustration rare-style promo card featuring N’s Zekrom, and various gameplay accessories.
- Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes Collection: Includes two Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes booster packs, one promo card featuring a Trainer’s Pokémon, and one matching coin.
- Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes Tech Sticker Collection: Includes three Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes booster packs; one rare-style promo card featuring Charmander or Gastly; and one sticker sheet featuring Mega Charizard Y or Mega Gengar, respectively, for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.
- Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes Mini Tin: Includes two Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes booster packs, one art card, and one sticker card matching the tin’s art.
- Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes Premium Poster Collection: Includes 10 Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes booster packs; one Mega attack rare-style promo card featuring Mega Gardevoir ex or Mega Lucario ex; and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring a large print of the respective matching promo card.
- Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes Booster Bundle: Includes six Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes booster packs.