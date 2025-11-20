Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution: Ascended Heroes announced for 2026

The Pokémon Company has announced the next TCG set; Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution: Ascended Heroes.

Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution: Ascended Heroes will be released on January 30, and will serve as a Special Set, meaning products will only be released at select retailers and won’t be available in traditional booster boxes.

Ascended Heroes will include 13 Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, 6 Tera Pokémon ex, 20 Pokémon ex, 33 illustration rare Pokémon, 14 ultra rare Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, Pokémon ex, Trainer cards, 7 Mega attack rare Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, and 22 special illustration rare Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, Pokémon ex and Supporter cards.

“Inspired by the recently launched Pokémon Legends: Z-A video game, Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes will welcome new characters and locations to the Pokémon TCG,” reads the official description for the set.

“Trainers can look forward to discovering cards featuring new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex — including Mega Dragonite ex — and Trainer’s Pokémon. In addition, players will encounter returning fan-favorite Mega Evolution Pokémon ex and Trainer’s Pokémon that appear in Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes with new illustrations.”

The Pokémon Company has announced the following products for the upcoming set: