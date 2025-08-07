Pokémon TCG Mega Dream coming later this year, featuring Mega Dragonite

Mega Dragonite will star in Pokémon TCG Mega Dream Ex, the first Trading Card Game set to release after Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Pokémon TCG Mega Dream Ex will serve as this year’s high-class pack. High-class packs typically include a special version of Pokémon, such as shiny Pokémon, or are themed to a specific group of Pokémon. Previous high-class sets include Terastal Fest, which became Prismatic Evolutions in the west, and Shiny Treasure Ex, which became Paldean Fates.

As reported by PokeBeach, Mega Dream Ex will serve as this year’s high-class set, however, its theming is currently unknown. The debut of Mega Dragonite could suggest that it will be themed around Pokémon Legends Z-A, the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch title, which will mark the return of Mega Pokémon.

While it’s not expected that any new Pokémon species will debut in the game, hints in the game’s marketing suggest that more new Mega Evolutions will be added, which could make their TCG debuts alongside Dragonite.

The set will debut in Japan on November 28. This will likely result in an early 2026 release in the West. It’s possible that the set will be combined with the Charizard-themed Inferno X set, which will hit Japan in September.

In the West, Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution is due to be released on September 26. Pre-orders for the set have already gone live on The Pokémon Center, where they quickly sold out. The set is the first of the new Mega Evolution era of Pokémon TCG, following the end of the Scarlet and Violet era.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution will also debut new ‘Mega Ultra Rare’ cards.