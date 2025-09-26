Pokémon TCG: Mega Charizard X ex Ultra-Premium Collection hits the Pokemon Center

The Pokémon TCG: Mega Charizard X ex Ultra-Premium Collection hit the Pokémon Center this week, where it quickly sold out.

The collection will be released later this year, alongside the Pokémon TCG Phantasmal Flames expansion.

The Pokémon TCG: Mega Charizard X ex Ultra-Premium Collection costs $119.99/ £119.99. While pre-orders in on the Pokémon Center have now sold out, the set will be available at local game stores, and at major toy retailers.

In the UK, toy retailer Smyths will reportedly hold in-store pre-orders for the new set, which it has done for recent in-demand Pokémon products.

The Pokémon TCG: Mega Charizard X ex Ultra-Premium Collection will include:

1 foil promo card featuring Mega Charizard X ex

1 foil promo card featuring Oricorio ex

65 card sleeves featuring Mega Charizard X

1 playmat featuring Mega Charizard X

1 deck box featuring Mega Charizard X

1 metal coin featuring Mega Charizard X

6 damage-counter dice

18 Pokémon TCG booster packs

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

Secret rare cards which will appear in Pokémon TCG Phantasmal Flames, including a Special Illustration Rare Mega Charizard X, have appeared online.

Pokémon TCG Phantasmal Flames will be released on November 14. Pre-orders for the set are already underway.

Pokémon TCG players will have the opportunity to play with Phantasmal Flames cards before launch by attending one of the Pokémon Prerelease tournaments held as part of the Play! Pokémon program, taking place beginning November 1, 2025, at participating independent retailers.

Noteworthy cards from the expansion include:

Six Mega Evolution Pokémon ex.

Four Pokémon ex.

13 illustration rare Pokémon cards.

17 ultra rare Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, Trainer and Energy cards.