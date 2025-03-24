Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals officially revealed

The Pokemon Company has officially revealed the next English Pokemon Card set, Destined Rivals.

The set, which will consist of Japanese sets Heat Wave Arena and The Glory of Team Rocket, will be released on May 30.

“Scarlet & Violet—Destined Rivals will see the return of the popular Trainer’s Pokémon mechanic, but with a twist, introducing the infamous Team Rocket — a villainous organization in the Pokémon world — into the mix,” a description from Pokemon reads.

“Players can choose their allegiance by joining forces with heroic duos like Ethan and Ho-Oh ex or Cynthia and Garchomp ex, or they can embrace mischievous adventure by teaming up with Team Rocket and their Pokémon, such as Mewtwo ex, under Giovanni’s command.”

The set will include

83 new cards tagged as Team Rocket’s

17 Pokémon ex, including 10 Trainer’s Pokémon ex

23 illustration rare Pokémon

11 special illustration rare Pokémon

Six hyper rare gold-etched cards

The Pokemon Company has also revealed the first look at the set’s Elite Trainer Box, which features Giovanni and Mewtwo.

Pokémon TCG players will have the opportunity to use the Destined Rivals cards before launch by attending one of the many Prerelease tournaments held as part of the Play! Pokémon program, taking place beginning May 17, 2025, at participating independent retailers.

The Pokémon Company has also confirmed that it will release a line of new Team Rocket merchandise alongside the release of Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket.

So far, clothing, a shoulder bag, an attaché case, and more have been confirmed. It’s unknown if these products will come to the online Pokémon Center stores outside of Japan.