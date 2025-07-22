Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu coming from Wallace and Gromit animation studio

The Pokémon Company and Wallace and Gromit studio Aardman Animation have announced Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu.

The animated series, which will debut in 2027, was shown off in a brief teaser. The show will be set in the Galar region from Pokémon Sword and Shield, which is based on the UK.

The partnership between the two brands was first announced last year.

“This is a dream partnership for Pokémon,” said Taito Okiura, VP of marketing and media at The Pokémon Company International at the time of the announcement.

“Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!”

Sean Clarke, managing director of Aardman, added, “It’s a huge honor to be working with The Pokémon Company International — we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way. Bringing together Pokémon, the world’s biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting.

“Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original, and new stories for audiences around the world.”