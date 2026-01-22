Pokémon studio Game Freak gives a new look at its PS5, Xbox and PC action RPG Beast of Reincarnation

Game Freak has presented players with a new look at Beast of Reincarnation, its multi-format action RPG.

The game tells the story of Emma, an “exiled protagonist” accompanied by her wolf companion Koo, exploring a world where parasitic plants called “the blight” have overgrown around the world.

Most of the human population has been lost due to the blight, but Emma has the ability to hunt Malefacts and seal their blight within her own body.

Emma and Koo have to defeat the Beast of Reincarnation, by defeating powerful enemies known as Nushi and absorbing their power.

Emma and Koo’s powers are connected. If Emma parries an enemy attack, Koo’s power will build, allowing her to use powerful techniques called Blooming Arts.

The game’s director and writer Kota Furushima previously worked as a battle planner and sound manager in certain Pokémon games, but says he always wanted to try working on a new experience.

“I began by quietly asking my own heart what kind of sensations I wanted the game to offer,” he said.

“The feeling that resonated with me most, the one that clicked, was a mix of ‘warmth, trust and loneliness’.”

He added: “For six years since the project’s inception, we have poured all our effort into scattering countless secrets and profound charm throughout this world.”

Beast of Reincarnation was previously announced as Project Bloom, and due to be published by Take-Two‘s Private Division label, before it was sold off in 2024. It will now be published by new company Fictions.

Founded in 1989, Japanese studio Game Freak is best known as the creator of over 30 entries in the Pokémon franchise.

A decade ago, Game Freak set up an internal initiative called Gear Project, in which developers could pitch original game ideas during quieter periods when Pokémon development isn’t as intense.

Although the studio is best known for the Pokémon series released exclusively on Nintendo platforms, it has released a number of smaller, unrelated games for multiple platforms in the past, such as HarmoKnight, Tembo the Badass Elephant and Giga Wrecker.

“It is very important to Game Freak to keep taking on the challenge of creating original games,” Masafumi Saito, the general manager of Game Freak’s Development Department 1, told VGC in a recent interview.

Beast of Reincarnation will be released this summer on Xbox, PlayStation and PC, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.