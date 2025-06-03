Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s Switch 2 patch is out now, as Nintendo reveals the first footage of upgrade

Nintendo has released new footage of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet running on Nintendo Switch 2.

The patch for the game, which upgrades the game’s visuals and performance, is available to download now.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet was released in 2022 on Nintendo Switch. The game was met with criticism from fans due to performance issues, including frame-rate problems, low level of detail, and frequent bugs.

The ninth generation Pokémon entry is one of the games that will be upgraded using the power of the Nintendo Switch 2. Now, Nintendo has released more footage of the update on the Nintendo Today app.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet on Nintendo Switch 2 will run at 60 frames per second and at a higher resolution. The update is available now, ahead of the console’s launch on Thursday, June 5.

The next game in the series, Pokémon Legends Z-A, will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16.

The next game in the series, Pokémon Legends Z-A, will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16.

Players who buy the Switch edition in either physical or digital form will have the option to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition of the game by buying an upgrade pack.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to be released this week. The new system will launch alongside Mario Kart World, Welcome Tour, and over a dozen third-party games.

Twelve original Nintendo Switch games, including Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, will receive free upgrades.

UK retailer Smyths confirmed last week that all its UK and Ireland branches will be holding midnight launches for Nintendo Switch 2.

Last week, a brief video of somebody unboxing Switch 2 appeared on social media, along with the first notice that it requires a mandatory update in order to boot games.