Pokémon reveals first 2025 World Championships merchandise, including Pikachu plush and trading card

The Pokémon Company has revealed a first look at some of the merchandise coming to the Pokémon Center at the Pokémon World Championships this August.

The Pokémon World Championships will take place in Anaheim, California, from August 14 until August 18. At the event, players from around the world compete in categories including Pokémon Go, VGC, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and more.

Alongside the Pokémon World Championships, The Pokémon Company will host another of its popular pop-up Pokémon Center stores.

The pop-up shop, a regular fixture at Pokémon events, allows players to purchase exclusive merchandise. Slots to enter the store, which often fill up on the first day they are available, will be announced later this year.

The Pokémon Company has shown off some of the merchandise that will be available this year, which features a California motif and Pikachu wearing a letterman jacket. A special edition plush featuring Pikachu in a letterman jacket will also be available at the event.

A special trading card was also revealed, which features Pikachu and a 2025 Pokémon World Championships stamp.

The Pokémon Company has also said that “trainers around the world should also stay tuned for more information on how they can receive this special card at select retailers.”

Pokémon Presents will return on Tuesday, July 22. The event will be broadcast on the Pokémon YouTube channel.

The next Pokémon game, Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released on October 16.