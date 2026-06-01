Pokémon reveals 30th Celebration TCG set, with a foil Pikachu in every pack

The Pokémon Company has announced its 30th anniversary Trading Card Game set, which will launch in September.

Every 30th Celebration booster pack will also include one of 30 unique foil cards featuring Pikachu, each illustrated by a different artist. A new rarity will also debut in the set, Futuristic Rares. Mew and Mewtwo will be the first two Pokémon to feature the new rarity.

Each of the new Futuristic Rare cards will feature new visuals illustrated by renowned Japanese artist Yoshirotten. “Each Futuristic rare card will depict Pokémon in striking artwork evocative of hope toward an unknown future,” according to The Pokémon Company.

The set will launch in all regions on September 16, making it the first major Pokémon TCG set to launch worldwide at the same time in franchise history.

According to The Pokemon Company: “Classic cards included in Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration booster packs will not be legal for play in the Standard format but are eligible in formats that allow the original prints of these cards.”

Classic cards from previous expansions, including the Charizard card from the base set, will also be reprinted as part of the 30th Celebration packs. You can take a look at the first cards revealed from the set in the images below.

This is the latest product launch celebrating Pokémon’s 30th anniversary.

The latest Pokémon game, Pokémon Pokopia, was released earlier this year on Nintendo Switch 2. VGC’s review called it the “best Pokémon spinoff ever.”

“Pokémon Pokopia is an excellent life simulation game that takes the best bits from the champions of the genre and evolves into something that Pokémon fans and cozy game fans will love. Late-game grinding doesn’t dull an adventure that’s as full of discovery at 100 hours as it was at 1.”

Pokémon Winds and Waves, the next games in the franchise, were announced in February, and they’re coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.