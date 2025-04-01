Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions and Pokémon 151 restocks seemingly coming soon

Several listings for Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions and Pokémon 151 products have been posted, suggesting a restock of the sets will be coming soon.

Both sets have been in huge demand, with the January release of Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions leading to the products selling out worldwide. The set, which features Eevee and the Eeveelutions heavily, is highly sought after due to the valuable cards it contains. Some cards in the set, notably the Special Illustration Rares of the Eeveelutions, can fetch thousands on the secondary market.

Pokémon 151, which was released in 2023, featured exclusively Pokémon found in the Kanto region, which debuted in Pokémon Red and Green in 1996. While this product was reportedly out of print due to its age, it appears that more stock of the set, and Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions, could be on the horizon.

According to a listing on both GameStop and Walmart in the US, the Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box and Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Binder Collection will be re-released on May 10. The Tech Sticker Collections will then be re-released later in month on May 24.

This appears to be an online-only drop, as stock of these items has been sporadically appearing in stores over the last month.

As for Pokémon 151, the only product that seems to be listed for restock is the Zapdos EX Collection, which will be available from May 24. This collection includes four packs of Pokémon 151 and some promo cards.

If true, this would mark the beginning of Pokémon’s promised reprints of extremely popular sets. Despite Pokémon printing cards at a higher volume than at any point in its history, the company has still be unable to keep up with demand.

Last week, The Pokémon Company released a statement addressing the issues.

“We’re aware that some fans are experiencing difficulties purchasing certain Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) products due to very high demand impacting availability,” the statement reads.

“We understand this inconvenience can be disappointing for fans, and we are actively working to print more of the impacted Pokémon TCG products as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity to acknowledge this. Reprinted products are expected to be available at participating retailers as soon as possible.”