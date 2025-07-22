Pokémon Presents: Where to watch today’s Pokémon Presents presentation

Pokémon will hold its annual Pokémon Presents live stream later today.

The stream, which will include new information about Pokémon Legends Z-A, and potentially information about the upcoming Pokémon Champions, will also feature news on Pokémon GO, Pokémon Unite, and other video game projects.

The Pokémon Company may also reveal new information about its upcoming Lego collaboration.

The stream will air on July 22 at 2 PM UTC/GMT, 6 AM PT, and 9 AM ET.

As revealed by metadata from the Pokémon YouTube channel, the stream will run for just over 24 minutes.

This makes the stream one of the longer Pokémon Presents. According to data from Serebii, the February 2025 stream was just over 19 minutes, the February 2024 stream was just under 13 minutes, and the August 2023 Pokémon Presents was just under 35 minutes.

The Pokémon Presents stream will be available on YouTube, which you can watch via the top of this page when the event begins, as well also The Pokémon Company’s other official channels, such as Twitch.

The event will also likely include information about Pokémon GO’s next season, which will kick off soon. Updates on Pokémon Unite and the Pokémon Trading Card Game are also expected.

It’s unknown if the next main series game in the Pokémon franchise, which would be the franchise’s 10th generation, will be mentioned. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which was released in 2022, received two major pieces of DLC in subsequent years.

2026 will mark Pokémon’s 30th anniversary. The Pokémon Company has yet to announce its plans for its next mainline entry in the series, but many fans have speculated that Pokémon’s 10th generation may coincide with the anniversary celebration next year.