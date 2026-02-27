Pokémon Presents: Where to watch and likely announcements

Pokémon Presents returns later today. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch it and what could be announced.

Pokémon is celebrating its 30th anniversary with its traditional February live stream.

The Pokémon Company said fans should expect “exciting updates and announcements across the Pokémon franchise”.

The Pokémon Presents will take place today, Friday, February 27, at the following times:

USA (Pacific) – 6 AM

– 6 AM USA (Eastern) – 9 AM

– 9 AM UK (GMT) – 2 PM

– 2 PM Europe (CET) – 3 PM

Pokémon Presents will be broadcast across The Pokemon Company’s social media channels, and we’ll embed the stream in this story once it is live.

Pokémon Presents announcements: What do we know?

We know that Pokémon FireRed and Pokemon LeafGreen will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 at the conclusion of the event. What’s currently unknown is whether any other classic games will be announced as part of the presentation. Fans think this is likely due to FireRed and LeafGreen containing story content tied to other classic games, content which was teased in the trailer for both rereleases.

Two Pokémon games that debuted on the Nintendo GameCube are currently missing in action after being shown last year as part of games planned for Nintendo Switch 2’s NSO GameCube library. Those games, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, and Pokémon Colosseum, could appear as part of today’s presentation.

Pokémon Presents announcements: What do we expect?

It’s widely expected that The Pokémon Company and Game Freak will announce the next mainline titles in the franchise as part of Pokémon Presents. The last mainline game, Pokemon Legends Z-A, was released last year on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

We also expect that Pokémon’s large number of mobile titles will also be featured during the presentation, such as Pokémon TCG Pocket, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon Cafe Remix.