Pokémon Presents tease revealed as DJ Pikachu show

The Pokémon Company has announced a pre-show for its big Pokémon Presents live stream next week.

On Tuesday, the company released a teaser image ahead of the Presents event, showing what appeared to be Pikachu character standing in front of a set of DJ decks and some speakers.

Now, TPC has revealed what the tease was seemingly pointing towards: a pre-show music stream. An hour before July 22’s Pokémon Presents, it will stream a pre-event show called “Everyone Gather! DJ Pikachu Live”.

Pokémon Presents will return on Tuesday, July 22. The event will be broadcast on the Pokémon YouTube channel.

While nothing is known about the contents of the broadcast, it’s expected to feature updates on Pokémon Legends Z-A, the next title in the series.

Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company also confirmed the release date for Pokémon Legends Z-A.

2026 will mark Pokémon’s 30th anniversary. The Pokémon Company has yet to announce its plans for its next mainline entry in the series, but many fans have speculated that Pokémon’s 10th generation may coincide with the anniversary celebration next year.