Pokémon Presents confirmed for next week

The Pokémon Company has confirmed the date for the next Pokémon Presents livestream.

Pokémon Presents will return on Friday, February 27. The event will be broadcast at 6:00 a.m. PST / 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels.

February 27 will mark the 30th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise.

The Pokemon Company said in a statement:

“To celebrate the holiday, The Pokémon Company group is inviting Trainers around the world to tune in to a Pokémon Presents video presentation on Pokémon Day for exciting updates and announcements across the Pokémon franchise.”

As part of the announcement of the Pokemon Presents presentation, The Pokemon Company has announced that two of its classic titles are returning.

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen will release on Nintendo Switch on February 27, 2026. The games will be available after the conclusion of the Pokémon Presents presentation, which will also air on February 27.

The games won’t be part of Nintendo‘s Nintendo Switch Online classic games collection, and will instead be sold for $19.99/£16.99 each.

2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise’s inception. The Pokémon Company has yet to announce its plans for its next mainline entry in the series.