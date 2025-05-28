Pokémon Presents confirmed for July

The Pokémon Company has confirmed the date for the next Pokémon Presents livestream.

Pokémon Presents will return on Tuesday, July 22. The event will be broadcast on the Pokémon YouTube channel.

No information was given about what will be shown during the event.

“The Pokémon Company International invites fans to watch the latest Pokémon Presents presentation on Tuesday, July 22,” said The Pokémon Company in a statement.

“Trainers can tune in to the broadcast on the official Pokémon YouTube channel for the latest news and updates from the world of Pokémon.”

On Wednesday, The Pokémon Company also confirmed the release date for Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Pre-orders for both versions of the game will start on June 5 on the Nintendo eShop.

Players who buy the Switch edition in either physical or digital form will have the option to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition of the game by buying an upgrade pack.

To celebrate the inclusion of Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, a new line of Mega Pokémon-themed merchandise has been released on the Pokémon Center online store.

2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise’s inception. The Pokémon Company has yet to announce its plans for its next mainline entry in the series, but many fans have speculated that Pokémon’s 10th generation may coincide with the anniversary celebration next year.

The next expansion to the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Destined Rivals, will be released this week.