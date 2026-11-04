Pokémon Pokopia’s second expansion announced for December

Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass – Part 2: Dazzling Decorations has been announced for December 9.

This second expansion pass is the latest paid DLC to come to Pokopia, and it will add new Pokémon, items, and accessories. It follows on from the first expansion, Bubbly Basin, which dropped back in August.

New screenshots of the expansion show that it’s mostly focused on cosmetics, as we can dress up ourselves and our befriended Pokémon in new items. However, we’re also told that there will be new towns open to explore as part of this paid expansion, on top of the cosmetics.

While we already knew that this expansion will add new Pokémon, we get a better look at some of them here. However, we’re yet to be given an exact figure on how many new additions there will be. For reference, the last expansion added fifty new Pokémon to Pokopia.

Are you ready to dress to impress alongside your Pokémon friends? 🎀😎 The #PokemonPokopia Expansion Pass—Part 2: Dazzling Decorations paid DLC is arriving on December 9! pic.twitter.com/4PphMbPcf5 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 4, 2026

The announcement also confirms that a third expansion is on the way, scheduled for some time in 2027. This will also add new areas to the game, and presumably, new Pokémon.

Dazzling Decorations will be made available alongside a free version 3.0.0 update, which will be open to all players. It appears that this update will go live on the same day as the expansion.

Pokopia has proven to be a huge success for Nintendo in its early Switch 2 lineup. It sold five million copies in just five months, accounting for 21% of Switch 2 owners as of August. That makes it the second most popular Switch 2 title, behind Mario Kart World. It is no wonder, then, that Nintendo is continuing to support the game through these paid expansions, with plans for this to continue into the game’s second year on the market.

In our review, we gave Pokopia a perfect score of 5/5: “Pokémon Pokopia is an excellent life simulation game that takes the best bits from the champions of the genre and evolves into something that Pokémon fans, and cozy game fans will love. Late-game grinding doesn’t dull an adventure that’s as full of discovery at 100 hours as it was at 1.”