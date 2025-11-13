Pokémon Pokopia’s latest trailer shows off crafting, side missions and Professor Tangrowth

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have shared more details about Pokémon Pokopia.

Pokémon Pokopia, which is being developed by Koei Tecmo, will be released on March 5 for Nintendo Switch 2.

In the game players play as a Ditto, who takes on the appearance of a human. As Ditto, the player will befriend other Pokémon to rebuild an island.

A new trailer, which debuted on Thursday, explained more of the game’s mechanics.

With the help of Professor Tangrowth, players will help rebuild an island that was “once home to many humans and Pokémon.”

Players will create habitats that attract Pokémon to the island. Different Pokémon from across the series will appear based on the habitat.

As Ditto, the player can also turn into Pokémon such as Lapras and Dragonite in order to move to different parts of the island.

Pokémon will also give players requests in order to expand more of the island further. A crafting mechanic was also shown off. Players who pre-order the game will recieve an in-game Ditto rug.

Nintendo has confirmed that Pokémon Pokopia will use the controversial Game-Key Cards system for the game’s physical release.

Since Switch 2’s launch, Game-Key Cards have attracted criticism from some for the fact that they contain no more than a digital activation key for game titles, rather than any game data.

The main difference between a Game-Key Card title and a digital download is that the former can be resold and will work on other Switch 2 systems, without the need for Virtual Game Card lending.