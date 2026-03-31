Pokémon Pokopia is getting an official Ikea island this week.

In collaboration with Ikea Japan, a new Dream Island will be added to the game from April 1 until May 10. Players will be able to “experience what it’s like to live in a home designed by Ikea’s designers” in the life simulation game.

Ikea stores in Japan will also feature new room displays inspired by Pokémon. A Pikachu and a Snorlax room, which has also been recreated in-game, will appear in Ikea stores, though it doesn’t appear that any new licensed Pokémon furniture will be created.

Instead, the rooms will include Ikea items that are evocative of the in-game items, rather than the likes of a Pikachu couch.

A stamp rally will also take place inside physical Ikea stores in Japan from April 18 until May 10. During that same period, customers who spend 5,000 yen in store (around $31/£23) will receive a Pokémon Pokopia sticker sheet.

Fans can also enter a raffle tied to the promotion, which will award winners with Ikea gift cards, keychains, and stickers.

Since the game’s release at the start of March, the game has quickly become one of the fastest-selling Pokémon spin-offs in history.

VGC’s Pokémon Pokopia review calls it “Pokémon’s best spin-off”, noting that the need to grind late in the game “can’t dull the shine” of the overall experience.

“Pokémon Pokopia is an excellent life simulation game that takes the best bits from the champions of the genre and evolves into something that Pokémon fans and cozy game fans will love,” we wrote. “Late-game grinding doesn’t dull an adventure that’s as full of discovery at 100 hours as it was at one.”

Guides: Visit our Pokémon Pokopia guide hub for step-by-step walkthroughs of all of the game’s Important Requests, complete Pokopia Pokedex, all habitats, and more.