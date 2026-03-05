Pokémon Pokopia contains a Pokémon Winds and Waves teaser

Pokémon Pokopia appears to contain a poster referencing Pokémon Winds and Waves.

Reviews for Pokémon Pokopia were published earlier this week, including VGC’s, which called the game “Pokemon’s best spin-off.”

As part of our review, VGC noticed that an early in-game poster appears to reference the upcoming game. As you can see in the images below, the poster for Lumineon closely resembles the debut trailer for the upcoming games.

Teasing a future Pokémon game in the previous generation of titles has been a tradition of the franchise.

Starting back in Generation 2’s Pokémon Gold and Silver, an entry in the Pokédex for Corsola described a town that wouldn’t appear until Generation 3’s Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.

“In a South Sea nation, the people live in communities that are built on groups of these Pokémon,” reads the Pokédex in Pokémon Silver. This was a reference to Pacifidlog Town, which features in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire.

Generation 3’s Fire Red and Leaf Green also explicitly hint at a reveal that wouldn’t take place until the next generation of games.

Players can battle a Team Rocket scientist who will say, “You’re not Giovanni’s kid, Giovanni’s kid has red hair”. This is an illusion to Silver, the rival character in Gold and Silver; however, in Generation 4’s remakes of Gold and Silver, Heart Gold and Soul Silver, it was revealed that Silver was, in fact, the son of Generation 1’s main antagonist, Giovanni.

Pokémon fans also discovered a teaser for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet in Pokémon Sword & Shield.

The next mainline games in the series, Pokémon Winds and Waves, were announced last week, and they’re coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

In a trailer for the new generation, the unnamed new region was shown, as was the new starter Pokémon. Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua make up the new trio.

“Trainers will play as the main character of this adventure, where they will have a different outfit depending on the version they are playing,” The Pokémon Company said.

The last generation of Pokémon games kicked off with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch. Generation 9 included Pokémon Legends Z-A, Detective Pikachu Returns, and Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Several other, smaller announcements were made during the anniversary live stream on Friday, including a new music player product, and release dates for Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness and Pokémon’s big Switch and mobile battle game, Champions.