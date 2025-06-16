Pokémon North America International Championships winners crowned ahead of Pokémon Worlds in August
Pokémon’s biggest show of the year is set for August
The winners of the Pokémon North America International Championships have been crowned at the last major event before the Pokémon World Championships.
The event, which took place in New Orleans, saw thousands of players from around the world compete in categories including Pokémon Go, VGC, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and more. You can read the full list of winners below.
The biggest Pokémon event of the year, the Pokémon World Championships, will take place in Anaheim, California, in August.
Pokémon Presents will return on Tuesday, July 22. The event will be broadcast on the Pokémon YouTube channel.
The next Pokémon game, Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released on October 16.
2025 Pokémon North America International Championships Winners
Video Game Junior Division:
1st place: Joaquin Roquett [US]
2nd place: Izhaq Hoggui [FR]
Video Game Senior Division:
1st place: Isaac Moreira [BR]
2nd place: Apollo Stephens [US]
Video Game Masters Division:
1st place: Federico Camporesi [IT]
2nd place: Marco Hemantha Kaludura Silva [IT]
Trading Card Game Junior Division:
1st place: Annabelle Oono [US]
2nd place: Kenji Oono [US]
Trading Card Game Senior Division:
1st place: Gabriel Fernandez [BR]
2nd place: Omar Cortes [US]
Trading Card Game Masters Division:
1st place: Isaiah Bradner [US]
2nd place: Riley Mckay [CA]
Pokémon Go:
1st place: Payden “ItsAXN” Bingham [US]
2nd place: Ilam “Ilqm” Rojas Guerrero [US]
Pokémon Unite:
1st place: Luminosity [North America]
2nd place: Revelation [North America]