Pokémon North America International Championships winners crowned ahead of Pokémon Worlds in August

The winners of the Pokémon North America International Championships have been crowned at the last major event before the Pokémon World Championships.

The event, which took place in New Orleans, saw thousands of players from around the world compete in categories including Pokémon Go, VGC, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and more. You can read the full list of winners below.

The biggest Pokémon event of the year, the Pokémon World Championships, will take place in Anaheim, California, in August.

Pokémon Presents will return on Tuesday, July 22. The event will be broadcast on the Pokémon YouTube channel.

The next Pokémon game, Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released on October 16.

2025 Pokémon North America International Championships Winners