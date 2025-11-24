Pokémon is selling real-life Mega Dimension Donuts, including two that hint at returning Legendary Pokémon

The Pokémon Company will soon begin selling real-life donuts based on the upcoming Mega Dimension DLC, including two donuts that hint at returning Legendary Pokémon.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension will be released next month. To celebrate the upcoming DLC, the Pikachu Sweets Pokémon Cafe in Tokyo, Japan, will begin selling new items based on the expansion.

The main items will be two donuts, which The Pokémon Company is currently calling the Red Donut and the Blue Donut.

This is presumably due to spoilers associated with the upcoming DLC, however, the donuts very clearly resemble Groundon and Kyogre, the box Legendary Pokémon from Ruby and Sapphire. “They look like some kind of Pokémon…?” reads the not-so-subtle tease on the website.

Two drinks will also be available. Standard hot drinks featuring a special Hoope or Gulpin design will be on sale during the promotion. A special drink, Hoopa’s Mischief Ruby Chocolate Frappe, will cost 864 yen. The drink will be bright pink, and feature an edible Hoopa on the top.

The description for the drink reads, “This orange-flavored chocolate frappe is inspired by the mischievous Pokémon Hoopa. It’s pink, yet chocolate-flavored! It’s just like Hoopa’s mischief. Mix the refreshing orange flavor with the chocolate sauce at the bottom of the cup for a rich, varied taste.”

The new items will be available between Wednesday, December 10, 2025 to Sunday, March 1, 2026.

The Pokémon Company recently confirmed that the DLC will be available on December 10.

The new DLC will focus on the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa, but will also see the return of several Pokémon from across the franchise, and new Mega Evolutions. The story will see the player encounter a Pokémon trainer named Ansha, and her partner Pokémon, Hoopa.