Pokémon Legends Z-A’s Mega Chesnaught, Mega Delphox and Mega Greninja can only be obtained via online ranked battles

Pokémon Legends Z-A’s newly announced Mega Chesnaught, Mega Delphox, and Mega Greninja can only be obtained via the Z-A Battle Club online ranked battles, it’s been revealed.

In order to obtain the newly announced Mega Evolved Pokémon, players will require Chesnaughtite, Delphoxite, and Greninjite, which can only be obtained as rewards from the Z-A Battle Club.

Z-A Battle Club sees players attempting to defeat as many Pokémon as they can during a limited time period.

According to The Pokémon Company, “Chesnaughtite, Delphoxite, and Greninjite stones cannot normally be obtained during regular gameplay. Mega Stones obtainable as promotion rewards are planned to be redistributed in future seasons.”

It continues: “It is possible to have no more than one of each kind of Mega Stone. If you already have one of these Mega Stones, you will be unable to receive another as a Ranked Battles reward. For more information, please check the in-game news.”

This follows the pattern of some Pokémon only being available in raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Mega Chesnaught, Mega Delphox, and Mega Greninja join Mega Raichu, which was also announced during Nintendo Direct. Another new Pokémon game was also announced during the show, Pokémon Pokopia.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16.

Players who buy the Switch edition in either physical or digital form will have the option to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition of the game by buying an upgrade pack.

According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 Edition of Pokémon Legends Z-A has an improved frame rate and “higher resolution for sharper graphics”.