Pokémon Legends Z-A’s latest Switch 2 gameplay debuts Mega Dragonite

The Pokémon Company has released new Nintendo Switch 2 gameplay for Pokémon Legends Z-A, including the debut of a new Mega Pokémon.

Mega Dragonite, the first new Mega Pokémon in over a decade, has been announced. The new gameplay also showed off more of the NPCs that the player will meet during the game.

“Upon arriving in Lumiose City, players will be invited by either Urbain or Taunie to join Team MZ, a crew dedicated to keeping Lumiose City a peaceful place,” according to The Pokémon Company.

“In addition to Urbain or Taunie, Team MZ includes Naveen, an up-and-coming fashion designer partnered with Scraggy, and Lida, an aspiring professional dancer who battles alongside her partner Staryu.”

Pokémon Legends Z-A will also introduce Rogue Mega Evolved Pokémon, which will serve as raid-like bosses throughout the game. During these battles, players will be joined by another member of Team MZ.

The new gameplay also showed off the ability to take photographs with your Pokémon team, and to relax with them throughout the city.

Side missions like those found in Pokémon Legends Arceus will also return.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16.

Players who buy the Switch edition in either physical or digital form will have the option to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition of the game by buying an upgrade pack.

According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 Edition of Pokémon Legends Z-A has an improved frame rate and “higher resolution for sharper graphics”.