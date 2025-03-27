Pokémon Legends Z-A trailer shows off new gameplay, but no release date yet

A new Pokémon Legends Z-A gameplay trailer has highlighted the game’s battle system, but still hasn’t revealed a release date.

The trailer, which showed off more of Lumoise City, also further detailed the game’s battle system, which will differ from previous Pokémon games. While battles will still occur between trainers, in Pokémon Legends Z-A, players will control their Pokemon in real time, rather than turn-based.

Wednesday’s trailer highlighted that there will be tougher battles to take on at night. If you’re spotted, other trainers will challenge you in battle. If you attack first, you’ll land a surprise attack which will deal more damage.

Battles in the game will have a ranking system, which will see the player begin at rank Z and battle all the way to rank A. This will be known as the Z-A Royale.

The game will be released for Nintendo Switch in “late 2025,” according to the end of the trailer.

Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile will serve as the starter Pokémon in the game.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will see players revisit the Kalos region and Lumoise City. Lumiose is undergoing a high-tech redevelopment plan.

Players will meet a new companion, Urbain or Taunie, the trailer notes that the companion that the player meets will be dependent on the appearance of the player character, which is chosen at the start of the game.

A new company, Quasartico Inc, was also teased in the trailer. The company CEO Jett, and her secretary Vinnie were also introduced as new characters in the trailer for Pokémon Legends Z-A.