Pokémon Legends: Z-A players can claim 2 free shiny legendaries

Pokémon Legends: Z-A has unveiled its latest mystery gift: shiny forms of the legendaries Xerneas and Yveltal.

Shiny Xerneas is available to download now via Pokémon Legends: Z-A‘s mystery gift function and will be free to claim until January 7, 2027. Yveltal will join it next month, becoming available on December 10 and running until February 4, 2027.

To claim the shiny Xerneas, players must access the mystery gift function (found via the Link Play option in the main menu) and input the code “CELEBRATE30TH“. The code for Yveltal will be revealed closer to the time.

Shiny Xerneas and Shiny Yveltal are coming to #PokemonLegendsZA! ✨



🇽 Receive Shiny Xerneas via Mystery Gift starting today.



🇾 Shiny Yveltal will be available starting December 10.



More info: https://t.co/YyO9qKWEmS pic.twitter.com/8mVuT2k4Dj — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 12, 2026

As per the announcement, the code can also be used in Pokémon Pokopia to claim new items in a series of cosy furniture.

Xerneas and Yveltal were the box art legendaries in Pokémon X & Y back in 2013. Xerneas is a Fairy-type, whereas Yveltal is Dark and Flying. The pair were already in the game from launch, as part of the 232 Pokémon starter roster (brought up to 364 with updates), but this gives you their shiny form with ease.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A was released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025. It appears to have performed well, reportedly being the best-selling physical game in its year of release. Its cross-generation launch would have helped, as many clung to their older Switch models rather than upgrade to the Switch 2 right away.