Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension release date confirmed

The Pokémon Company has announced the release date for Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension.

In a new trailer released on Thursday, The Pokémon Company confirmed that the DLC will be available on December 10.

The new DLC will focus on the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa, but will also see the return of several Pokémon from across the franchise, and new Mega Evolutions. You can watch the first trailer for the DLC below.

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that for the first time in a main series Pokémon game, the level 100 cap, which has been in place for 30 years, will be lifted. The new trailer for the DLC has revealed Pokémon with levels far exceeding 100.

The story will see the player encounter a Pokémon trainer named Ansha, and her partner Pokémon, Hoopa.

Distortions that have appeared across the city, and with the help of Hoopa, players will visit these distortions to uncover the mystery. This DLC will also see many fan favourite Pokémon returning, including Cubone.

New Mega Evolutions have also been announced. Mega Chimecho and Mega Baxcalibur have been announced, with more expected to follow.

VGC’s Pokémon Legends: Z-A review calls it “a love letter to older fans that betters Pokémon Legends: Arceus in every way”.

“Pokémon Legends: Z-A is a grand adventure that once again proves that the Legends series is home to the most interesting ideas Game Freak has,” we wrote. “It’s a game that understands its audience, and feels like a love letter to both players who grew up with X & Y, and those who’ve been here the whole time.

“The new battle system really worked for me, and the Rogue Mega Battles are bombastic fun, even if, like the traditional turn-based offering, it can get very easy as you level up your team. I hope the Pokémon Legends series is here to stay.”