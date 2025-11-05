Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC news is coming on Thursday

The Pokémon Company has announced it will share more news on the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC this Thursday.

In a post to social media, The Pokémon Company has announced that at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT, an “update” on the forthcoming DLC will be revealed.

The contents of this update aren’t currently known, but with the DLC due to be released in early 2026, Pokémon may release the second trailer for the expansion, which was announced earlier this year.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC takes place after the story of Pokémon Legends Z-A. Game Freak has confirmed that players must complete the base game to access the new missions.

Stay tuned for an update on #PokemonLegendsZA – Mega Dimension tomorrow at 2PM GMT! 👀

According to The Pokémon Company, players will “dive even deeper into the world of Pokémon Legends: Z-A with Mega Dimension”.

“Spatial distortions have suddenly appeared throughout Lumiose City,” a synopsis for the DLC reads. “These distortions appear to connect to a mysterious space, but the true nature of this strange phenomenon is unknown. It’s up to you and your friends in Team MZ to investigate.”

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC will feature Hoopa, a mythical Pokémon that first debuted in the Kalos region, where Pokémon Legends Z-A is set. During the DLC’s first reveal trailer, it was confirmed that Raichu will receive two Mega Evolutions, Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y.

The DLC trailer also showed several Mega Stones that haven’t been announced, leading fans to speculate which Pokémon will receive Mega Evolutions in the forthcoming DLC expansion.

VGC’s Pokémon Legends: Z-A review calls it “a love letter to older fans that betters Pokémon Legends: Arceus in every way”.

“Pokémon Legends: Z-A is a grand adventure that once again proves that the Legends series is home to the most interesting ideas Game Freak has,” we wrote. “It’s a game that understands its audience, and feels like a love letter to both players who grew up with X & Y, and those who’ve been here the whole time.

“The new battle system really worked for me, and the Rogue Mega Battles are bombastic fun, even if, like the traditional turn-based offering, it can get very easy as you level up your team. I hope the Pokémon Legends series is here to stay.”