Pokémon Legends Z-A is getting paid DLC featuring Mega Raichu

Pokémon Legends Z-A is getting paid DLC, which will feature Mega Raichu.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension was announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Friday.

Mega Raichu will make its debut in the DLC, and will have two different forms, Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y. No release information was given about the DLC, other than that it was “coming soon,” and that pre-orders will begin later today on the Nintendo eShop.

A new Pokémon game was announced during the show, Pokémon Pokopia.

Pokémon Pokopia will see players take on the role of a Ditto that looks like a human, according to the trailer. The game will focus on the Ditto meeting other Pokémon, such as Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur in order to shape the world around them.

VGC recently got a chance to try a world-first hands-on demo with Pokémon Legends Z-A during the Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim, California.

We had the chance to check out the new Mega Rogue Pokemon battles, which sees the player taking on giant-sized versions of Mega-Evolved Pokemon.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16.

Players who buy the Switch edition in either physical or digital form will have the option to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition of the game by buying an upgrade pack.

According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 Edition of Pokémon Legends Z-A has an improved frame rate and “higher resolution for sharper graphics”.