Pokémon Legends Z-A is getting an update in November to fix quest issues

Pokémon Legends Z-A will receive its first update in November, which is aimed at tackling progress issues.

The Pokémon Company has said that the update, which is scheduled for sometime in November, will tackle two main areas, the first of which is a bug related to the game’s first Rogue Mega Evolution battle.

The second issue involves certain side missions and how they relate to the game’s day and night cycle. The full patch notes can be found below.

Pokemon Legends Z-A November Update

Known Issues If your Pokémon Boxes become full before the first Rogue Mega Evolution battle and the Boxes menu had not been opened at any point prior to being filled, Pokémon catch attempts will always fail. Additionally, if a side mission that allows you to receive Pokémon is attempted under these conditions, the mission will be completed without granting the Pokémon.

In certain side missions, if the time of day switches between daytime and nighttime at the exact moment that a move hits its target, it will become impossible to hit the target afterward, rendering the side mission incapable of being progressed further. Planned Fixes These issues are scheduled to be fixed in the update planned for release in November.

VGC’s Pokémon Legends: Z-A review calls it “a love letter to older fans that betters Pokémon Legends: Arceus in every way”.

“Pokémon Legends: Z-A is a grand adventure that once again proves that the Legends series is home to the most interesting ideas Game Freak has,” we wrote. “It’s a game that understands its audience, and feels like a love letter to both players who grew up with X & Y, and those who’ve been here the whole time.

“The new battle system really worked for me, and the Rogue Mega Battles are bombastic fun, even if, like the traditional turn-based offering, it can get very easy as you level up your team. I hope the Pokémon Legends series is here to stay.”