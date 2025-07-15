Pokémon is teasing next week’s Pokémon Presents stream

The Pokémon Company has released a teaser image ahead of Pokémon Presents next week.

Pokémon Presents will return on Tuesday, July 22. The event will be broadcast on the Pokémon YouTube channel.

Ahead of the show, The Pokémon Company has released an image of Pikachu standing in front of what appears to be a set of DJ decks and some speakers.

“The Pokémon Company International invites fans to watch the latest Pokémon Presents presentation on Tuesday, July 22,” said The Pokémon Company in a statement earlier this year.

“Trainers can tune in to the broadcast on the official Pokémon YouTube channel for the latest news and updates from the world of Pokémon.”

While nothing is known about the contents of the broadcast, it’s expected to feature updates on Pokémon Legends Z-A, the next title in the series.

Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company also confirmed the release date for Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Players who buy the Switch edition in either physical or digital form will have the option to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition of the game by buying an upgrade pack.

2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise’s inception. The Pokémon Company has yet to announce its plans for its next mainline entry in the series, but many fans have speculated that Pokémon’s 10th generation may coincide with the anniversary celebration next year.

The company will likely hold another Pokémon in February 2026, to coincide with Pokémon Day, as has been tradition for some years.