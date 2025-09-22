Pokemon is holding a pop-up event in London’s Natural History Museum next year

The Pokémon Company has announced that it will hold a pop-up event in London’s Natural History Museum.

A free ticket will be required to attend the event. Those interested in attending the event can sign up now to be notified when tickets become available on October 1.

The event will run from 26 January 2026 until 22 March 2026 and will include exclusive merchandise such as clothing, stationery, accessories, prints, and a brand-new exclusive plush.

Adam Farrar, director of commercial and visitor experience for the Natural History Museum, said: “There is such a wonderful alignment between Pokémon and the Natural History Museum – we’re obviously both big fans of the natural world and its evolution and diversity. We hope this collaboration will spark joy and curiosity in the creatures around us, both in the world of Pokémon and Earth”.

According to The Pokémon Company and the Natural History Museum, all profits from purchases made in the shop and online store, including Pokémon products, support the Museum’s charitable mission, which includes the work of 400 scientists conducting research and finding solutions to the planetary emergency.

Select products from the range will also be made available online via The Pokémon Center UK.

Notably, it appears that there won’t be any Pokémon Trading Card products at the pop-up shop, likely due to previous pop-up events held at museums.

In 2023, The Pokémon Company kicked off a collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

The collaboration was initially launched in September 2023, with items featuring Pokémon characters designed in a post-impressionist style going on sale in the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

However, on the first day of sale the museum was besieged by swarms of scalpers all looking to buy the merchandise and resell it online.

24 hours after the items went on sale at the museum, the limited edition Van Gogh merchandise went on sale via the online Pokémon store. However, moments after they went live for sale, the most popular items immediately sold out, with auction sites quickly filling up with listings at inflated prices.

The incidents led to The Pokémon Company issuing an apology, with all the products – both at the museum itself and online – selling out within a day of release.