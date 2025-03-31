Pokémon is giving away five hyper rare Giovanni Boss Coffee jackets in Japan

The Pokémon Company has announced a new collaboration with a Japanese coffee brand, including a giveaway for an incredibly rare item.

To celebrate Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket, the Pokémon Company has announced that it will give away special promotional trading cards featuring Team Rocket leader Giovanni with certain Boss Coffee products.

The card will feature the same art as the main set, however, it will include a special Boss Coffee stamp. It’s unlikely this promotion will be made available outside of Japan, but considering the scale of the collaboration, it will likely be easy to collect the card on the secondary market.

Alongside the promotion, The Pokémon Company has announced it will give away five exclusive Boss Coffee jackets featuring Giovanni. Players will have to follow the Boss Coffee social media accounts and repost certain social posts next month.

The competition will run from April 21 to May 9.

The Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket set will include Team Rocket’s Pokémon as well as Giovanni’s Pokémon. This will be the third Japanese set to see the return of Trainer’s Pokémon after Battle Partners and Heat Wave Arena.

Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket will be released in Japan on April 18.

Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket will be released in English as part of Destined Rivals, the next main set to come to the Pokémon TCG.

Pokemon Destined Rivals will release in May. Pokémon TCG players will have the opportunity to use the Destined Rivals cards before launch by attending one of the many Prerelease tournaments held as part of the Play! Pokémon program, taking place beginning May 17, 2025, at participating independent retailers.

The Pokémon Company has released a statement addressing the issues fans are having with finding Pokémon Trading Card Game products.