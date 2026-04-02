Pokémon has opened a Pokopia-themed ‘immersive space’ in London

The Pokémon Company has opened a Pokopia-themed “immersive space” in central London.

Open from now until September 30, the space is open at The Mount in Acton, London. It’s free to attend for fans, and has been developed in collaboration with local businesses in the area.

Attendees playing Pokémon Go will also be able to find new PokéStops and Gyms at Pokopia Gardens, available for the duration of the event.

Peter Murphy, senior director of marketing at The Pokémon Company International, said: “In Pokémon Pokopia, players create a Pokémon paradise which everyone can live in. We wanted to bring some of that same feeling of growth and brightness to real-world communities, creating a space that is full of Pokémon Pokopia’s magic and open to all.”

Earlier this week, The Pokémon Company announced that it will collaborate with IKEA in Japan for a series of Pokémon Pokopia-themed in-store events. A special in-game island, made in collaboration with IKEA, will also be added to the game.

Since the game’s release at the start of March, the game has quickly become one of the fastest-selling Pokémon spin-offs in history.

VGC’s Pokémon Pokopia review calls it “Pokémon’s best spin-off”, noting that the need to grind late in the game “can’t dull the shine” of the overall experience.

“Pokémon Pokopia is an excellent life simulation game that takes the best bits from the champions of the genre and evolves into something that Pokémon fans and cozy game fans will love,” we wrote. “Late-game grinding doesn’t dull an adventure that’s as full of discovery at 100 hours as it was at one.”

Guides: Visit our Pokémon Pokopia guide hub for step-by-step walkthroughs of all of the game’s Important Requests, complete Pokopia Pokedex, all habitats, and more.