Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen on Nintendo Switch lets players claim previously event-only items

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen on Nintendo Switch make a huge change to the previously event-exclusive Mystic Ticket and Aurora Ticket items.

When Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen were released on Game Boy Advance, they contained several Pokémon that could only be obtained via items that were exclusive to in-person events. These events were very limited at the time, and didn’t reach all regions, meaning that it was virtually impossible for some players to complete the Pokédex.

The games have now been released on Nintendo Switch, and fans have discovered that two of these items – the Mystic and Aurora Ticket – are in the game, and easily accessible to the player.

To obtain the Mystic Ticket and Aurora Ticket in Pokemon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen, players simply need to defeat the Elite Four and enter the Hall of Fame. Once the player has done this, both items will be added to their inventory, meaning they can access the events.

These events allow players to catch Lugia, Ho-oh, and Deoxys. These Pokémon can be shiny-hunted, meaning these games are now some of the only ways to shiny hunt these Pokémon, as later appearances often saw them being shiny-lock (meaning that they can never appear in their shiny form).

