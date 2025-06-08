Pokémon developer Game Freak just revealed a new IP at the Xbox showcase

Beast of Reincarnation from Pokémon developer Game Freak has been announced.

The game, which was showcased during the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, features a character battling large monsters.

Beast of Reincarnation is set in near-future Japan and will release for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in 2026, published by new company Fictions.

The game is directed by Kota Furushima, a longtime battle designer on the Pokemon series.

“The new trailer offers a breathtaking look at the game’s atmospheric world, inviting players to journey through post-apocalyptic Japan,” a synopsis reads. “Step into the role of Emma the Sealer, along with her canine companion Koo, as they confront the source of the world’s corruption to save humanity from extinction.”

Founded in 1989, Japanese studio Game Freak is best known as the creator of over 30 entries in the Pokémon franchise.

A decade ago, Game Freak set up an internal initiative called Gear Project, in which developers could pitch original game ideas during quieter periods when Pokémon development isn’t as intense.

Although the studio is best known for the Pokémon series released exclusively on Nintendo platforms, it has released a number of smaller, unrelated games for multiple platforms in the past, such as HarmoKnight, Tembo the Badass Elephant and Giga Wrecker.

“It is very important to Game Freak to keep taking on the challenge of creating original games,” Masafumi Saito, the general manager of Game Freak’s Development Department 1, told VGC in a recent interview.

Beast of Reincarnation was previously announced as Project Bloom, and due to be published by Take-Two‘s Private Division label, before it was sold off last year.

“It’s incredible to be working with Game Director Furushima-san and the renowned development team at Game Freak. We greatly value their continued collaboration and trust,” said Mika Kurasawa, Executive Producer, Fictions. “We are so excited to show players a glimpse into the stunning world and intense combat of Beast of Reincarnation.”