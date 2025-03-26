Pokémon Destined Rivals Elite Trainer Box promo card revealed

The Pokemon Company has revealed the promo card that will come with the Trading Card Game’s Destined Rivals Elite Trainer Box.

Pokémon Elite Trainer boxes typically include 9 packs from the set and include a promo card, featuring special artwork of one of the featured Pokemon from that trading card expansion. Now, The Pokémon Company have revealed the promo card that will be included in the Destined Rivals Elite Trainer Box.

The promo card for the Destined Rivals Elite Trainer box will be Team Rocket’s Wobbuffet. Although they don’t feature on the card, this is clearly a reference to the Wobbuffet owned by Jessie and James, the anime Team Rocket Duo.

The card itself features multiple Team Rocket grunts, a Drowzee, and a Sneasel.

The card will be part of the Destined Rivals set, which was revealed this week. On Tuesday, The Pokemon Company addressed issues that saw The Pokemon Center online store become unavailable for several hours.

Check out the translation for the card via PokeBeach.

Team Rocket’s Wobbuffet – Psychic – HP110



Basic Pokemon

[P][C] Rocket Mirror: Move all damage counters from 1 of your Benched Team Rocket’s Pokemon to your opponent’s Active Pokemon.

[P][C][C] Jet Headbutt: 70 damage.

Weakness: Darkness (x2)

Resistance: Fighting (-30)

Retreat: 2

Pokémon Destined Rivals will be released on May 30.

The Pokémon Company has also confirmed when the Destined Rivals pre-release will take place. Pokémon TCG players will have the opportunity to use the Destined Rivals cards before launch by attending one of the many Prerelease tournaments held as part of the Play! Pokémon program, taking place beginning May 17, 2025, at participating independent retailers.