Pokémon Destined Rivals Elite Trainer Box pre-orders are being cancelled

Customers who pre-ordered the Pokémon Destined Rivals Elite Trainer Box are having their orders canceled.

Yesterday, the Pokémon Destined Rivals trading card game expansion went on sale. Due to the anticipation for the set and the general popularity of the Pokémon hobby at the moment, The Pokémon Center experienced issues, including becoming completely unavailable for several hours. However, despite this, many customers were able to seemingly order the elusive item.

Now, customers have noticed that their orders, which appeared to go through as normal, have been canceled. Many customers had waited hours for a confirmation email from The Pokémon Center, following what appeared to be a successful order. Now, by visiting The Pokémon Center website and inputting the order number for their order, customers can see if their order has been cancelled or not.

It is likely that due to the sheer volume of traffic the website was experiencing, the website couldn’t keep up with the amount of stock being sold, and thus didn’t notify customers that the set was sold out early enough.

VGC has contacted The Pokémon Company International for comment on this story and will update it should we hear back.

Destined Rivals will be the next major Pokemon Card set released after Journey Together, which is released this Friday. The Journey Together set, which VGC got a chance to look at early, reintroduces Trainer’s Pokemon as a mechanic.

Pokémon TCG players will have the opportunity to use the Destined Rivals cards before launch by attending one of the many Prerelease tournaments held as part of the Play! Pokémon program, taking place beginning May 17, 2025, at participating independent retailers.

The full set will then go on sale at the end of May.

The Pokémon Company has also confirmed that it will release a line of new Team Rocket merchandise alongside the release of Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket, the Japanese set that will form one-half of Destined Rivals.