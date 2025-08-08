Pokémon debuts new Ho-oh and Lugia art in TCG Pocket after controversial removal

The Pokémon Company has released new artwork in Pokémon TCG Pocket for Ho-oh and Lugia, after previous artwork was removed from the game.

Last month, the mobile game received its latest update, Wisdom of Sea & Sky, but before it launched, Chinese artist @lanjiujiu noted on X that artwork they had previously created of Ho-Oh appeared to have been used as the basis for one of the new cards in the expansion.

The Pokémon Company then addressed this in a statement, “deeply apologising” for the issue and removing the design of both the Ho-Oh EX and Lugia EX cards for now, replacing them with a placeholder image which simply says “New Art Coming Soon”.

Following the initial removal of the card designs, the artist @lanjiujiu said they were “grateful for the prompt resolution” and hoped the matter could be put to rest.

Now, The Pokémon Company has debuted new art for both cards, which you can view below.

The art shares a similar background to the removed cards, however the poses of both Pokémon have been changed.

The next game in the Pokémon series, Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16.

Players who purchase the Switch edition in either physical or digital form will have the option to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition of the game by buying an upgrade pack.

According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 Edition of Pokémon Legends Z-A has an improved frame rate and “higher resolution for sharper graphics”.

Last month, as part of Pokémon Presents, The Pokémon Company showed off new gameplay from Pokémon Legends Z-A and announced a new Pokémon.