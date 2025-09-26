Pokémon crashes CMLL wrestling event with wrestlers dressed as Machamp and Hawlucha

The Pokémon Company this week teamed up with Mexican wrestling firm CMLL to hold a special promotional event for Pokémon Legends Z-A, which included wrestlers dressed as Machamp and Hawlucha.

The event, which can be viewed in full below, saw some of Mexico’s biggest stars competing. The show featured a Pokémon-themed wrestling ring, and appearances from Pikachu and Eevee.

The main event saw Team Hawlucha (Místico, Máscara Dorada & Titán) take on Team Machamp (Volador Jr., Hechicero & Bárbaro Cavernario) in a two-out-of-three falls match.

Machamp and Hawlucha were recently the subjects of a trailer for Pokémon Legends Z-A, which also saw the debut of Mega Hawlucha.

Earlier this week, VGC published our hands-on report from an hour with the new game.

“When a new traditional Pokémon RPG is released, fans typically know what they’re getting into. Sure, there will be new Pokémon to surprise them, and perhaps the gym formula will be refreshed, but it won’t blow their mind. The most exciting thing about Pokémon Legends Z-A is that we have absolutely no idea what’s left to discover in the final game, and we can’t wait to find out.”

Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16.

Players who buy the Switch edition in either physical or digital form will have the option to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition of the game by buying an upgrade pack.

According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 Edition of Pokémon Legends Z-A has an improved frame rate and “higher resolution for sharper graphics”.