Pokémon clarifies TCG code card confusion: Mega Evolution won’t change what’s included in booster packs

The Pokémon Company has clarified what will be included in Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution booster packs after early promotional material suggested a big change.

Pre-release material for Pokémon‘s upcoming TCG set, Mega Evolution, claimed that forthcoming booster packs would include either an energy card or a TCG Live code card, which can be used with the digital game. This would have been a major departure from the current packs, which include both an energy card and a code card.

While some fans praised this change, others worried that it would mean the TCG Live game, which relies on players buying physical packs, would suffer.

However, The Pokémon Company has now clarified that Pokémon Mega Evolution packs will still include both cards.

“Fans may notice select Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution product packaging inaccurately describes booster packs as including either an Energy card or a Pokémon TCG Live code card,” begins a statement from The Pokémon Company.

“To clarify, all booster packs will continue to include both an Energy card and a TCG Live code card.”

The Pokémon Company has said that this error will be corrected in future product releases.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution is due to be released on September 26. Pre-orders for the set have already gone live on The Pokémon Center, where they quickly sold out. The set is the first of the new Mega Evolution era of Pokémon TCG, following the end of the Scarlet and Violet era.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution will also debut new ‘Mega Ultra Rare’ cards.