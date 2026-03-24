Pokémon Champions gets confirmed release date and Switch 2 launch update

Pokémon’s Switch and mobile battling game, Pokémon Champions, will release on April 8, with a free Nintendo Switch 2 update also confirmed.

Pokémon Champions is focused on the competitive side of Pokémon battling, featuring familiar mechanics, abilities, and moves from the mainline Pokémon games, as players battle against each other online.

Champions is described as a “free-to-start” game, with players able to optionally purchase a Starter Pack bundle for 50 more Pokémon storage, the “Battle! (Trainer Battle)” song from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, 30 Teammate Tickets, and 50 Training Tickets.

Additionally, a Premium Battle Pass and Membership will also be available for purchase in the game.

According to The Pokémon Company, Champions will be playable on Nintendo Switch 2 with enhanced visual performance via a free update at launch.

Key features, via The Pokémon Company, can be found below.

Pokémon Battles – Pokémon Champions focuses on competing online against Trainers from near and far in turn-based, one-on-one Single Battles or two-on-two Double Battles. Gather a team of six Pokémon to challenge your opponents and make use of strategies like swapping Pokémon mid-battle, powering them up with Mega Evolution, making use of type advantages and more to secure victory. Decisions you make on the fly could influence the tide of battle, so choose wisely.

Recruit Pokémon – Recruit battle-ready Pokémon in two ways: Connect to the Pokémon HOME app where certain Pokémon you’ve obtained and transferred from the Pokémon RPG series and the Pokémon GO app will be available to join your team. Or, recruit one random Pokémon per day, which will be available to you for one week and only usable in Pokémon Champions. You can also use Victory Points (VP) to recruit multiple Pokémon in a single day. Plus, spend VP to recruit Pokémon permanently.

– Recruit battle-ready Pokémon in two ways: Connect to the Pokémon HOME app where certain Pokémon you’ve obtained and transferred from the Pokémon RPG series and the Pokémon GO app will be available to join your team. Or, recruit one random Pokémon per day, which will be available to you for one week and only usable in Pokémon Champions. You can also use Victory Points (VP) to recruit multiple Pokémon in a single day. Plus, spend VP to recruit Pokémon permanently. Online Modes – Test your skills in Ranked Battles and aim for the top spot against similarly ranked Trainers. Experiment freely in Casual Battles, where wins and losses aren’t recorded. And in Private Battles, create a room and battle against anyone with the Room ID. There will also be in-game Online Competitions, which have preset rules that change every season.

– Test your skills in Ranked Battles and aim for the top spot against similarly ranked Trainers. Experiment freely in Casual Battles, where wins and losses aren’t recorded. And in Private Battles, create a room and battle against anyone with the Room ID. There will also be in-game Online Competitions, which have preset rules that change every season. Victory Points (VP) –Earned VP can be spent in several ways. In addition to recruiting Pokémon, you can spend VP to train Pokémon and adjust their moves, abilities, stat points, Natures and more. Head to the in-game Shop and you can also exchange VP to purchase various things such as held items, Mega Stones, battle music, and even new looks and styles for your trainer – including clothing, Poké Ball throwing styles and more.

When Pokémon Champions was announced last year, TPC said players would be able to transfer their Pokémon from Pokémon Home.

While a complete list of compatible games wasn’t announced, both console games, such as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and mobile games like Pokémon Home, were referenced, suggesting the vast majority of currently available Pokémon will be usable in the game.