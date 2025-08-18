Pokémon Champions confirmed for Pokémon World Championships 2026, set to launch next year

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the upcoming video game Pokémon Champions will be used for the Pokémon Video Game Championships at Worlds 2026.

Announced during the Pokémon World Championships 2025 in Anaheim, California, 2026 will see Pokémon Champions replace Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Champions currently doesn’t have a firm release date beyond a 2026 window. However, due to the qualification process for the Pokémon World Championships, the game will likely debut early next year.

The game is free-to-start according to The Pokémon Company. However, a paid version of the game will also be available.

The paid version of the game will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. The free version will be available on both Switch consoles and mobile devices.

Mega Evolved Pokémon will be available at launch, including the recently announced Mega Dragonite.

When Pokémon Champions was announced earlier this year, TPC said players will be able to transfer their Pokémon from Pokémon Home.

While a complete list of compatible games wasn’t announced, both console games such as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and mobile games like Pokémon Home were referenced, suggesting the vast majority of currently available Pokémon will be usable in the game.

The Pokémon World Championships 2026 will take place from Friday, August 28, to Sunday, August 30.