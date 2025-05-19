Pokémon Black Bolt and White Flare will reportedly face shortages as Pokémon ‘catches up’ with older sets

The next expansion to the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Black Bolt and White Flare, will reportedly face shortages at launch as The Pokémon Company attempts to catch up on older sets.

Interest in the Pokémon Trading Card Game has exploded since late last year. New sets, which are released every few months, are facing massive stock shortages worldwide, and exclusive items from these sets are being scalped (bought for the sole purpose of selling them above RRP) widely.

The Pokémon Company has said that it is at maximum printing capacity as it attempts to meet demand, but it’s now been claimed that Pokémon’s next set, Pokémon Black Bolt and White Flare, will also face issues as The Pokémon Company tries to catch up.

According to Pokebeach, speaking to distributors who provide Pokémon Trading Card Game products to stores, Black Bolt and White Flare will see severe shortages at launch, with many stores receiving no products at all from the new set.

According to the distributors, The Pokémon Company is focusing on older, in-demand products, such as Pokémon Surging Sparks and Pokémon Prismatic Evolution.

Pokémon Trading Card Game sets are typically printed for two years, meaning that eventually most players will be able to obtain products in the Pokémon Black Bolt and White Flare set easily.

Pokémon Black Bolt and Pokémon White Flare will be the English Pokémon TCG’s first-ever dual set when they release in July. The set will feature all 156 Unova Pokémon and will introduce a brand-new rarity.

Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company released a statement addressing multiple fan reports that trading cards have been difficult to find, saying that it’s printing as many cards as possible and working to replenish stock at retailers as quickly as it is able to.

“We’re aware that some fans are experiencing difficulties purchasing certain Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) products due to very high demand impacting availability,” the statement reads.

“We understand this inconvenience can be disappointing for fans, and we are actively working to print more of the impacted Pokémon TCG products as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity to acknowledge this. Reprinted products are expected to be available at participating retailers as soon as possible.”