Pokémon Black Bolt and White Flare confirmed as Pokémon TCG’s first-ever dual English set

Pokémon Black Bolt and Pokémon White Flare will be the English Pokémon TCG’s first-ever dual set when they release in July. The set will feature all 156 Unova Pokémon.

While dual sets have been common in Japan throughout the history of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, previously, those dual sets would be combined into one set when they were released in English. Now, The Pokémon Company has announced that for the first time ever, the upcoming Pokémon Black Bolt and Pokémon White Flare sets will be released as a dual set.

Pokémon Black Bolt and Pokémon White Flare will be released on July 18, with further products scheduled for the rest of the year. Images of the first products that will feature in Pokémon Black Bolt and Pokémon White Flare have appeared on trading card game retailers, which you can view below (via Pokebeach).

The set will celebrate the Unova region, which first debuted in Pokémon Black and Pokémon White, released for the Nintendo DS in 2010. The set will include all 156 of the Pokémon originally found in the Unova region to celebrate 15 years since the games were released.

Pokémon Black Bolt and Pokémon White Flare will introduce a brand-new rarity.

Pokémon Black Bolt and Pokémon White Flare will also feature illustration rare cards of all 156 Unova Pokémon, a first for the trading card game series.

The next English Pokémon TCG set, Destined Rivals, will be released on May 30.

Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company released a statement addressing multiple fan reports that trading cards have been difficult to find.