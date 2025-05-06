Pokémon Black Bolt and Pokémon White Flare product list announced

The Pokémon Company has announced the complete product lineup for the upcoming Pokémon Black Bolt and Pokémon White Flare trading card game set.

Pokémon Black Bolt and Pokémon White Flare, which will be the first dual set will include all 156 of the Pokémon originally found in the Unova region to celebrate 15 years since Pokémon Black and Pokémon White were released on Nintendo DS.

Each expansion will include three different parallel foil sets, two of which will feature either a rainbow Poké Ball or Master Ball pattern. The Pokémon Company has also announced that the energy cards featured in the set will harken back to the energy card design in the Pokémon Black and Pokémon White TCG era.

The set will include 6 Pokémon EX cards, 8 ultra-rare Pokémon, and Supporter cards.

Pokémon Black Bolt and Pokémon White Flare product list

Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt or Scarlet & Violet—White Flare Elite Trainer Box (available July 18, 2025): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt or Scarlet & Violet—White Flare booster packs, respectively; one illustration rare style promo card featuring Thundurus or Tornadus, respectively; and various gameplay accessories.

Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt or Scarlet & Violet—White Flare Binder Collection (available July 18, 2025): Includes five Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt or Scarlet & Violet—White Flare booster packs, respectively; and one nine-pocket album featuring Zekrom or Reshiram, respectively, to organize and store Pokémon TCG cards.

Unova Poster Collection (available July 18, 2025): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt booster packs; two Scarlet & Violet—White Flare booster packs; three promo cards featuring Snivy, Tepig and Oshawott; and one full-size, two-sided poster.

Unova Mini Tin (available July 18, 2025): Includes one Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt booster pack; one Scarlet & Violet—White Flare booster pack; one art card and one sticker card matching the tin's art.

Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt or Scarlet & Violet—White Flare Tech Sticker Collection (available Aug. 1, 2025): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt or Scarlet & Violet—White Flare booster packs, respectively; one illustration rare style promo card featuring Reuniclus or Gothitelle, respectively; and one sticker sheet for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.

Unova Victini Illustration Collection (available Aug. 1, 2025): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt booster packs; two Scarlet & Violet—White Flare booster packs; one illustration rare style promo card featuring Victini; one premium parallel Poké Ball card featuring Victini; and one oversize illustration rare style foil promo card featuring Victini.

Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt or Scarlet & Violet—White Flare Booster Bundle (available Aug. 22, 2025): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt or Scarlet & Violet—White Flare booster packs, respectively.

Pokémon Black Bolt and Pokémon White Flare will introduce a brand-new rarity.

Pokémon Black Bolt and Pokémon White Flare will also feature illustration rare cards of all 156 Unova Pokémon, a first for the trading card game series.

The next English Pokémon TCG set, Destined Rivals, will be released on May 30.

Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company released a statement addressing multiple fan reports that trading cards have been difficult to find.